Update:

The Silver Alert 093-2022 issued on Thursday, July 21, 2022, on Michelle Delane has been canceled as of Tuesday, Aug. 9.

For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000.

Original story:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Hammond woman.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Michelle Delane.

Delane is described as a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Delane was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word “Levi’s” on the front, blue sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Delane is missing from Hammond and was last seen on Monday, July 18 at 5:58 pm.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michelle Delane, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.