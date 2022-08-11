The Criminal Investigations Division of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance and whereabouts of 38 year-old Brett A. Lawson.

Lawson was last seen on July 31 at a rural Center Township residence located in the 3100 west block of Small Road between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Lawson is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes. Lawson has a large tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information related to Lawson is encouraged to contact Chief of Detectives Captain Andrew Hahn (219-326-7700, ext. 2340 / ahahn@lcso.in.gov) or Detective Austin Howell (219-326-7700, ext. 2562 / ahowell@lcso.in.gov .