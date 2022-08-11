The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced several I-65 on-ramp closures for concrete restoration projects in Merrillville.

Construction is scheduled to begin on or after August 13, with work expected to wrap up by the beginning of September. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The closures include:

-Eastbound and westbound 61st Street ramps to southbound I-65

-Ridge Road to southbound I-65

Drivers needing to access southbound I-65 from these locations should use the approved detour of State Road 53 south to U.S. 231, to I-65.

INDOT encourages motorists to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.