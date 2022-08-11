A Portage woman died as a result of a Monday crash on I-94. A Lake Station man was charged with several O.W.I offenses, including O.W.I. resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the crash.

At around 4:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash on I-80 eastbound lanes at exit 15B. This is the ramp to Ripley Street. Preliminary investigation showed that a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp when a 2016 Buick rear-ended it. Both vehicles sustained severe damage. A female passenger in the Subaru was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. She has since died as a result of those injuries. She has been identified as 58-year-old Christina Booth from Portage. The driver of the Subaru, 72-year-old Max Booth, from Portage refused treatment at the scene. The driver of the Buick, 34 year-old Cody A. Huseman, from Lake Station, also refused medical treatment.

During the crash investigation, probable cause was developed which led to Huseman being offered and consenting to a blood draw test for intoxication. Police said on Wednesday that those certified results are pending. He was later transported to the Lake County Jail where he is preliminarily charged with O.W.I. resulting in serious bodily injury, O.W.I. prior conviction, and O.W.I. endangering a person.

Police said Wednesday that the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office may determine additional charges once the case has been reviewed.