There is a beach hazards statement that remains in effect for LaPorte and Berrien counties until 4 a.m. central time Friday.

High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves.

North winds will be 15 to 25 mph. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet this afternoon and continuing into tonight.

Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

The National Weather service says to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.

Another beach hazards statement is in effect for Porter, Lake, and Illinois beaches until 10 a.m. central time Friday. High waves of 4 to 7 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www.cpdbeaches.com.

The National Weather Service says to remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other

shoreline structures.