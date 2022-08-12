The Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City (EDCMC) announced Thursday that the Redevelopment Commission recently heard a presentation by Town Planning on repositioning Marquette Mall from “a dying retail entity to a mixed-used entertainment and multifamily town center district as the shopping and retail landscape has forever changed.”

The EDCMC says their team will be working closely with the Redevelopment Commission and property owners to market the property and seek investors and developers to transform this 50-acre site over the next 5 years.

Check out the concepts and more here .

*NOTE: Illustrations are for discussion purposes only. They are intended to convey planning principles.