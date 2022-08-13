The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake accessible small watercraft launch at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Cummings Lodge in

Soldiers Memorial Park.

The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual (NWIPA) Rendezvous. The afternoon begins with the NWIPA Annual Rendezvous at noon, with beverages provided and food available for purchase from Kostka Krave. The program includes social time, annual awards and an update on the clearing of the Calumet River.

The event is open to the public with a $10 donation to support NWIPA events, education and stewardship activities.

Following the launch dedication, the community is invited to join NIWPA members in a paddle, including kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards. There will be a limited number of kayaks available for use on a first-come basis.

Construction of the accessible launch began in late 2020, with pouring the walkway and paving the parking area.

The La Porte Park and Recreation Department says the launch, which was installed in spring 2021, includes an easy-to-use ADA transfer bench and drive-through launch system. This allows people with disabilities, children or seniors to feel confident transferring into their watercraft independently and provides extra stability when launching and docking.

Earlier this summer, a kayak rental unit was placed near the launch along with watercraft storage lockers.

The launch was funded primarily by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.