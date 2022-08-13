The City of Portage says residents can be a part of designing and developing the city’s downtown, by attending public input sessions.

Consultant SmithGroup will hold open design studios from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Community meeting/public input sessions will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 18.

All meetings will be held at City Hall, 6070 Central Ave.

An event page can be found on the “Portage Indiana Government Page” Facebook.