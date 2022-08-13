The opening of the Westchester and Liberty middle schools—and the closure of Chesterton Middle School—will not take place in the fall of 2023 as originally planned, according to the Town of Chesterton.

It was reported that at the Duneland School Board’s meeting Monday night, Aug. 8, Superintendent Dr. Chip Pettit announced that “supply chain challenges” are delaying the construction of additions at both the Westchester and Liberty campuses.

Neither campus will be ready to add seventh- and eighth-grade students until August 2024.

A recently adopted redistricting plan for some students in the Yost and Liberty areas will also be delayed by one year, until the 2024-25 academic year, the Town of Chesterton reported.

