Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins stopped by the Michigan City Fraternal Order of Police Dunes Lodge #75 on August 12 to accept a ceremonial check from officers Matthew Babcock and Brian Wright.

The $2,000 donation will be used to purchase personal hygiene items used for students at all eight MCAS elementary schools.

“We are so grateful for this support, and for the partnership of law enforcement officers throughout the school year,” said Dr. Eason-Watkins.