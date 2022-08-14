PORTER COUNTY – A fire broke out in an occupied residence in Jackson Township sending one to the hospital for smoke inhalation Friday evening.

This happened while the family and several pets were home.

At around 6:50 PM (CDT) Porter County 911 started receiving phone calls in the 800 North block of 500 East in Jackson Township for a reported residence on fire. Liberty Township Fire Department (AHJ) was dispatched along with automatic aid units for smoke and flames visible from basement windows involving a 2-story residence. Liberty Fire Chief Brian Duncan arrived on scene with a single occupant out of the residence but with several dogs and cats still inside.

Chief Duncan stated there was heavy fire in the basement on arrival and called for tankers to respond from surrounding departments.

A single occupant, home at the time of the fire was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire crews made entry into the residence with self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and conducted a primary search and effected suppression efforts from within the residence. The fire was quickly contained to the basement of the residence and began extensive overhaul operations.

A special pet rescue mask was used by firefighters performing resuscitation efforts on the pets found during the search suffering from smoke inhalation but the dogs and cats died from their injuries.

Liberty Township Fire Department is working closely with the Porter County Fire Investigation Strike Team to determine the cause. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.