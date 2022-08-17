The La Porte Park and Recreation Department announced its maintenance staff started to demolish the playground near Shelter #3 in Fox Park on Tuesday.

The playground was installed in 1999 and is being removed in anticipation of construction starting on Truesdell Avenue along with improvements coming with the Clear Lake Greenway.

The department plans to rebuild the playground in another location within Fox Park and looks forward to receiving public input on the project this fall.

The department is inviting families to enjoy the playground near the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park or any of the other dozen playgrounds in their parks.