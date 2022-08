INDOT announced that there are additional on-ramp closures on southbound I-65 along with the closures of 61st Avenue and Ridge Road on-ramps.

The additional on-ramp closures are 15th Avenue and U.S. 12/20.

All closures are scheduled to end Sept. 12. INDOT says to consider using S.R. 53 to U.S. 231 to access I-65.

The U.S. 30 southbound on-ramp to I-65 is currently open but is scheduled to close in the future for work as well. Visit 511in.org for updates.