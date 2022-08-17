The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Michigan City Police Department Detective Bureau, and Michigan City Police Department Street Hawk Team recovered firearms, illegal drugs, and effected one arrest as a result of a residential search warrant that was executed in Michigan City last week.

Beginning in June of 2022, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force began receiving complaints of illegal activity happening in the 600 block of Main Street in Michigan City. Police say that also during this time, the Michigan City Police Department Detective Bureau began investigating “shootings/shots fired incidents that were plaguing the same location.”

Police say that as the investigation went on, several individuals were identified as being affiliated with the violence and illegal activity at this residence.

As a response to this spike in violence within the community, Chief Dion Campbell sought the assistance of the Street Hawk Team, asking them to focus their efforts and apply pressure to the residence. In the evening hours of Aug. 11, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and the Street Hawk Team brought the investigation to a head by obtaining and executing a search warrant.

Taken into custody was 38-year-old Kendrick Portis of Michigan City. Police say this was based on active warrants for two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug. Police say additionally, three firearms were recovered from Portis’ residence as well as suspected illicit drugs. Portis was later transported to the LaPorte County Jail where, as of Tuesday, was being held on a $50,000 cash only bond. Portis had his initial appearance on Aug. 16.

The La Porte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488 or via social media. Furthermore, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office would like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME, and possibly receive a reward after an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say you can always request to remain anonymous.