Two recent high school graduates are the first recipients of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers.

Zayda Messer, a LaPorte High School graduate attending Indiana University in Bloomington, and Emma Heffron, a La Lumiere graduate attending St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, were selected to receive the scholarships.

Messer, who hopes to one day be an OBGYN, said the award will make a big difference helping her pay for school.

Heffron, who plans on going into nursing, said, “It gives me the chance to go to school so I can eventually give back to the community in ways that they have given to me.”

In the last year, the medical staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City donated to establish the scholarship fund and memorialize those physicians who have left a heartfelt impact on the community, including Dr. Maurice Ndukwu.

David Fumo, MD, a member of the scholarship committee said, “It’s in the name of the physicians that have been in service to the community and are not with us anymore. The goal is to find individuals who are going to go into healthcare and hopefully come back to the community.”

The Franciscan Health Foundation works with the medical staff to administer the scholarship, which will be awarded annually to LaPorte County high school seniors, who may apply through their high school.