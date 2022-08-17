The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Northwest Indiana residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.

The event will be held in three locations throughout the region. The Lake County Walk is set for Sept. 18 at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland. The Porter County Walk will be held Oct. 2 at the William E. Urschel Pavilion in Valparaiso. The season will wrap up on Oct. 8 with the LaPorte County Walk at Washington Park in Michigan City.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. A blue flower indicates the participant is currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Yellow flowers signify Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers. Those carrying purple flowers have lost someone to the disease. Finally, participants with orange flowers support the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. In 2021, Walks in Northwest Indiana raised more than $155,000.

“Last year was the first time we held Walks in three different Northwest Indiana locations, and we’re excited to continue that this year,” said Julie Moore, director, Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “This community has been so supportive of our mission, and we’re grateful for each and every one of our sponsors, volunteers and participants.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.

“Our ultimate goal is to end this disease, and the way that we do that is through research,” continued Moore. “In the meantime, we offer free care and support to those affected – including a Helpline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for immediate assistance with everything from caregiver stress to legal and financial assistance. It’s an incredibly valuable resource, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps make it possible.”

Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk.