One person is dead after a shooting that occurred in La Porte on Thursday evening.

Officers with the La Porte Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Ridge St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival at the residence, officers found a single female victim that had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Northwest Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A few hours later, a male suspect was located and taken into custody. Police said after further investigation, the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the general public.