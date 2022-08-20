One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Michigan City Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called at around 9:10 p.m. to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street.

Officers responded to the area and had learned that one subject had been shot. Officers secured the scene and immediately began life-saving measures on the individual. EMS and Michigan City Fire Department arrived on scene and continued medical care.

The person was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Prior to this incident, at around 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 11th Street and Wabash Street for shots fired. Upon arriving Officers spoke with witnesses and learned that vehicles had been struck by gunfire and discovered bullet shell casings in the area. Officers spoke with witnesses, processed the scene, and collected items of evidence. Police said Friday that detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspects, search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence collected at the scene.

Police said on Friday that it is unknown if these incidents are related.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Corporal Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1074, or email at lhood@emichigancity.com

Michigan City police are also reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say that you can always request to remain anonymous.