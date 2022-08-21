Captain Derek Allen, a La Porte County Bolt for the Heart committee member, presented the South Central High School-Union Mills Cross Country program with an AED Friday afternoon.

South Central team members registered and participated as a group at last year’s La Porte County Bolt for the Heart event. In recognition of their participation and the need for an AED, the device was donated to the school corporation on behalf of Bolt and the county’s committee.

The mobile AED will accompany the South Central cross country team to their meets and be a resource in the event of an emergency not just to the South Central team, but for all competing student athletes and spectators in attendance.