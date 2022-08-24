Franciscan Health and BroadStreet recently launched a new collaboration with the hope of leveraging data into action using nationally available dashboards for promoting violence prevention across communities.

The dashboards present evidence-based interventions specific to a community’s demographics and socioeconomic factors. To create the dashboards, Stacey Quick, Franciscan Health community health improvement coordinator, worked alongside BroadStreet CEO and Cofounder Tracy Flood and her team. Together, they envisioned a data-driven, solution-focused framework for preventing violence at both the individual and community levels.

The dashboard is designed to showcase what prevention-based interventions are available along with resources for different populations.

The Violence Prevention dashboards can be set up for custom areas by anyone via BroadStreet to see data relevant to their local community, though data collection varies between states. This aids in engaging a variety of stakeholders to see what steps can be taken to lower the risk for violence while also building healthier communities.The “Preventing Violence” reports are online for each of the regions served by Franciscan Health hospitals at broadstreet.io/board/story/franciscan-health.

A webinar workshop recording on using the dashboards is available at youtu.be/y72UYpFQ_Co or at the BroadStreet Data Co-Op website at learn.broadstreet.io/video/.

This is the third collaboration between Franciscan and BroadStreet, which previously worked together on dashboards addressing infant mortality and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).

The hope is that communities across the nation will be able to use this dashboard to provide guidance in the direction of local prevention strategies based on data-driven, evidence-based approaches.