The City of Valparaiso announced the candidates for the 2022-2023 Mayor’s Youth Council and swore in the new class during the City Council meeting on Aug. 22.

The Mayor’s Youth Council was introduced last year with support from Valparaiso High School, inviting 11th graders to apply to participate. The Council meets monthly, learning from elected and appointed officials, participating in volunteer opportunities, and cultivating leadership skills, beginning with a Youth Retreat on Aug. 27. The inaugural Mayor’s Youth Council completed their year in May 2022, culminating with a fundraiser they created to benefit Valpo Parks.

See a list of the Mayor’s Youth Council for 2022-2023 at Valpo.us.