Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Midwest Bariatric Institute is hosting a series of free, surgeon-led seminars for those interested in learning more about surgical weight loss options.

The seminars will take place at 5 p.m. on select Wednesdays in the Mother Maria Theresia Conference Room at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. The seminars are scheduled for Sept. 7 and 21, Oct. 5 and 26, Nov. 2 and 9 and Dec. 7.

Bariatric surgeons Dr. Thomas Shin, MD, FACS, and Dr. Sandra Wischmeyer, DO, will lead the seminars.

The Midwest Bariatric Institute received accreditation earlier this year as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. The accreditation follows a rigorous application and inspection process.

The designation recognizes the program meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality, offering preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity.

Dr. Shin and Dr. Wischmeyer recommend patients interested in weight loss surgery attend a seminar as first step in the process before making an appointment for a clinical consultation.

All attendees are welcome and registration is not required.

For more information, contact the Midwest Bariatric Institute at (219) 214-4401.