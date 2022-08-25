Governor Eric Holcomb concluded an economic development trip to Taipei Wednesday, fostering economic and academic ties between Indiana and Taiwan.

During the trip, the Holcomb-led delegation including Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Purdue University officials discussed opportunities for collaboration across industry, academia and government, and established four new partnerships.

In Taipei, Holcomb met with Taiwanese government officials, including Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen; Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaushieh Wu; and Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-hua Wang; to strengthen innovation-driven cooperation between Indiana and Taiwan. On Monday, Gov. Holcomb solidified this commitment in a memorandum of understanding between the state of Indiana and the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, outlining a vision for future collaboration and establishing a framework to work together to advance academic cooperation, economic development and investment, and supply chain resiliency in key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, agriculture, semiconductors and technology.

Additionally, the delegation spent time with business executives and industry leaders, including MediaTek, which announced plans in late June to partner with Purdue University to create a new semiconductor design center in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Chambers also met with a number of high-tech Taiwanese and global business prospects to highlight the state’s leadership in future-focused industries and its commitment to growing the semiconductor supply chain in Indiana, noting recent industry announcements from MediaTek and SkyWater Technology, as well as Indiana’s new Accelerating Microelectronics Production and Development (AMPD) task force, and the recent signing of the federal CHIPS Act.

Wednesday, the Governor traveled to the Republic of Korea to bolster ties between Indiana and South Korea before returning to Indianapolis on Saturday.