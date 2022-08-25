Road projects are getting ready to take place in North Judson.

On or after Aug. 29, crews will begin working on curb ramps and sidewalks on State Road 10/39 between Mint Road and Oakwood Avenue. Work is expected to wrap up by early November.

During construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers when needed, but most of the work will be taking place outside of the roadway.

On or after September 6, S.R. 10/39 will be closed for utility work between Schricker Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. That work is expected to wrap up by the end of October.

During construction, drivers should use the posted detour of S.R. 39, S.R. 8 and U.S. 421, or seek an alternate route.