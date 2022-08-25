In 2022, Shirley Heinze Land Trust launched a new initiative “Activating Green Spaces,” which is aimed at connecting traditionally underserved Black and Latinx communities in Gary, Indiana with environmental education and experiences with local nature. This initiative was made possible through the generous financial support from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

By connecting communities directly with the work of habitat conservation, we hope to foster a deep love and appreciation towards local green spaces in order to forward their continued care and preservation. Guided hikes, community service workdays, stewardship workdays, student science projects, and trail building are among the activities anticipated under the initiative.

NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation donated $50,000 to Shirley Heinze Land Trust because of its critical role in preserving and restoring natural lands in partnership with communities across northwestern Indiana.