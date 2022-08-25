The Indiana Department of Health detected two pools of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus from samples collected on Aug 18.

The Porter County Health Department says residents should take precautions when going outside.

Precautions such as eliminating standing water around, practicing bit prevention using EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing long sleeves, and avoid going outside during peak feeding at dusk and dawn.

Lists with preventative measures and more information can be found on the press release from the Porter County Health Department.