On Monday August 22, at the regularly scheduled County Council Meeting, it was announced that the Council is seeking a resident of LaPorte County to serve on the LaPorte County Economic Development Commission. The Economic Development Commission or EDC is charged with reviewing requests for Industrial Revenue Bond financing, State of Indiana tax exempt facility bonds, retail property tax abatements and other allowable items under the statute that regulates the body (IC 36-7-12-5).

The appointment would be for one year. To request an appointment to this Commission please, e-mail the Secretary to the La Porte County Council, Auditor Tim Stabosz, tstabosz@laporteco.in.gov, or call 219-326-6808, Extension 2226.