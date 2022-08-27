La PORTE, IN (Aug. 26, 2022) – City of La Porte firefighters were working into the early hours Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a local storage facility.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 to Infinite Self Storage, located off West 18th Street in La Porte. Due to the severity of the blaze, an all-shift page was issued, calling in additional department personnel. Center Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene to offer assistance. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said after many hours of work, the fire was finally put out at approximately 4:30 this morning.

“A blaze as serious as this one took a great deal of teamwork to fight,” Snyder said. “Our department is incredibly grateful for the support we received from Center Township Fire, La Porte City Police, our Water and Street departments, La Porte County EMS, and Pavey Excavating, who assisted with heavy equipment to allow our team to focus on extinguishing the fire.”

Snyder said the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation, though they are not ruling out arson at this time.

According to Snyder, the property manager at the storage facility is currently working to secure the property and will be in touch with affected customers as soon as possible.

