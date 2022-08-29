The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:50am regarding a motorcycle accident. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 3 were dispatched to the 700 Block of Cleveland Avenue regarding this incident. Upon arriving, officers discovered that a motorcycle had left the roadway and two subjects had suffered traumatic injuries.

Both subjects were pronounced deceased at the scene by LaPorte County EMS. The Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division was called in to assist with the investigation. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the motorcycle involved in this crash was traveling eastbound on Homer Street and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of Homer Street and Cleveland Avenue, causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity

of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Corporal Brian Wright brwight@emichigancity.com) or Officer Shane Washluske

(swashluske@emichigancity.com) at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008.

Also assisting at the scene was the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County

Coroner’s Office, and Cloverleaf Garage. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip

hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME

and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the

LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous! Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and

until proven guilty in a court of law.