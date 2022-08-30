Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in an effort to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities.

The clinics will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St., and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Pleasant Hill Ministries, 715 E. 10th St.

Pfizer first and second vaccines and booster shots will be available for ages 5 and older. Individuals who are receiving their second dose from the first series of shots or either of their booster shots are eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The clinics are made possible in part through a 2021 $3.7 million grant to Beacon Health from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Beacon Health allocated $164,500 to Franciscan Health as a sub-recipient of the grant to support mobile vaccination clinics, community health workers and COVID-19 educational campaigns in underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No pre-registration is necessary to receive a vaccine at the clinics. For more information, contact Community Health Improvement Specialist Selena Tinoco at selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or (219) 221-4153.