The South Shore Line will operate a weekend/holiday train schedule in observance of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

Due to ongoing holiday events, the following alcohol restrictions will be in place:

· Friday, Sept. 2: Alcohol is prohibited on all trains after 7 p.m.

· Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Sept. 3-5: Alcohol is prohibited on all trains. Glass bottles are prohibited at all times.

The Millennium Station ticket office will be open from 9:35 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday; all other ticket offices will be closed. Please purchase tickets from our ticket vending machines, via the South Shore mobile app, or onboard the train (cash only).

NICTD’s administrative offices in Chesterton and Michigan City will be closed Sept. 5 in observance of the holiday.