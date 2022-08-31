Unity Foundation of La Porte County is awarding over $330,000 in scholarships to 200 students from 50 different scholarship funds for the 2022-2023 academic year. Since 1992, Unity has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to help area students advance their education. The recipients are attending 52 different colleges and universities across the United States and Canada.

Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President, said, “This year’s scholarship recipients represent the best of La Porte County. They have persevered in the face of unique circumstances during the past few years of their education, and we wish them continued success in their academic careers.”

In lieu of an in-person gathering to celebrate these students, a virtual scholarship presentation recognizing this year’s recipients and the donors who make these scholarships possible is available on the Unity website, uflc.net, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“Unity loves investing in our students! We can only do this because of our visionary donors who provide perpetual support for La Porte County students pursuing their dreams. We know it’s helping whole families by easing the tuition burden,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President.

Students may apply for scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year beginning in January 2023. High school seniors, non-traditional or returning students, as well as those pursuing certificates or undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degrees are encouraged to visit uflc.net to learn more about the opportunities available.