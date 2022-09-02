The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants, marking the fourth consecutive year of record-breaking school safety investments.

The grants will be allocated to 425 schools, which is the largest number of schools to ever apply.

Governor Holcomb stated, “We continue to prioritize investments in school safety to help students and staff succeed without the worry of violence in Hoosier schools. This funding allow [sic] schools to address their specific safety needs through additional personnel and programs designed to prepare for and prevent school violence.”

With the addition of $3.9 million in funds unspent from previous grant cycles, Indiana was able to fully fund all top priority, eligible requests from all schools that applied. Additionally, the funding will cover all eligible requests for additional training for School Resource Officers and staff.

The performance period for the grant begins September 1.

Eligible items in the grant include funding for school resource officers (SROs) and law enforcement officers in schools; equipment and technology; active event warning systems (no matching requirement); firearms training for teachers and staff that choose to allow guns on school property; threat assessments and to implement a student and parent support services program. Common ineligible requests include vehicles, clothing/uniforms or vape detectors for schools.

The Indiana School Safety Hub also provides schools with a wealth of resources, training opportunities and other information designed to give schools the tools they need to keep students and staff safe.