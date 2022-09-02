The Ogden Dunes Police Department has issued a phone scam alert to the public.

Police say that currently someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Department is calling residents and telling them that they have a warrant for their arrest. Chief Ogden of the ODPD has spoken with the Sheriff’s Department, and confirmed that this is a scam.

Police say if you receive one of these calls, do not do what they are asking.

The Ogden Dunes Police Department is telling the public, “Do not go to the bank, do not give them money, do not give out any information. Please call Town Hall at 219-762-4125 to report this call.”