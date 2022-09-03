Charges have been filed against a man in connection with the Sept. 1, stabbing death of Denis J. Earley and the injuries to John P. Earley.

With the assistance of the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Kyle K. Earley of Michiana Shores, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Earley is the son of John Earley and the nephew of Denis Earley.

Earley remains housed in the La Porte County Jail. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information associated with the incident is encouraged to contact lead Detective Jake Koch by calling (219) 326-7700 ext. 2561 or by emailing jkoch@lcso.in.gov.