A La Porte County fugitive was arrested in Florida after being wanted since March of last year.

On October 7, 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for 55-year-old Timothy Bailey for a Security Fraud offense that occurred in November of 2018. The warrant was served on March 24, 2020. Bailey was released from the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and placed on GPS monitoring on May 14, 2020.

On March 11, 2021, Bailey was sentenced to five years in the Indiana Department of Corrections (IDOC) for two counts of Security Fraud. Bailey was ordered by the court to surrender himself at the LCJ on March 15, 2021, where he ultimately failed to report.

Information was obtained and Bailey was taken into custody in Yell County, Arkansas on March 24, 2021. He later posted a commercial bond in Yell County and fled again.

Two months ago, new information related to Bailey’s location was provided to Sergeant Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team. Sergeant Swanson began to investigate the leads and eventually provided detailed information to a US Marshal’s Taskforce in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 16, 2022, Bailey was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s in Jacksonville.

Bailey waived extradition and was transported by Prisoner Transport Services to the LCJ where he arrived on Sept. 1. Bailey remains housed in the LCJ and is being held without bond. Bailey will eventually be transferred to the IDOC.