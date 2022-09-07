The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is informing the public about light pollution disrupting songbird migration.

The DNR says that, “As the sun sets, songbirds are lifting off and flying over us, navigating by the moon and stars on their south-bound migration. They need your help.”

Artificial lights disorient the birds, and the DNR says millions of birds that get trapped in the bright lights around urban areas each year won’t make it out alive.

You can help by turning out unnecessary lights at night and by encouraging local government and building managers to follow proven methods of reducing light pollution.

Check out the nonprofit Lights Out Indy at bit.ly/3Q2YBFV to learn more.

See more on the Indiana DNR Facebook page.