There will be lane closures on U.S. 41 in Highland for bridge construction next week.

Crews will be working on the bridge by the water tower over the railroad tracks starting on or after September 13, with work expected to be complete by the end of the week. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the work, crews will first shut down the east side of the bridge and one lane of traffic in each direction will use the west side. Once the east side is complete, traffic will then have one lane open in each direction on the east side of the bridge. Each side of the bridge is expected to take two days to complete.