In August, NIPSCO employees were honored to participate at volunteer events across northern Indiana and make a difference through the company’s 12th annual Charity of Choice campaign.

Charity of Choice is NIPSCO’s annual employee-driven, company-wide effort focused on meeting the needs of a variety of nonprofit groups throughout NIPSCO’s service area.

In partnership with the NiSource Charitable Foundation and Besa, an organization that helps connect people and companies with nonprofits, 126 NIPSCO team members volunteered nearly 500 service hours across 26 projects for local organizations.

Organizations NIPSCO supported in the month of August include:

• Family Services Association of Howard County

• Little River Wetlands Project

• Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Inc.

• Opportunity Enterprises

• Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center

• TradeWinds Services, Inc.

• Habitat for Humanity

• Hilltop Neighborhood House

• Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana

• Wellspring Center

• The American Red Cross of Indiana

For the past two years, Charity of Choice raised funds through online events and donations due to pandemic safety requirements.

“It was great to get out in the community and provide our collective time and resources to make a difference,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “It’s so rewarding for our NIPSCO team members to roll their sleeves up and get to work for these organizations that need our support.”