An interventional cardiologist has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Franciscan Health Heart Center Michigan City.

Kamel Sadat, MD, received his training at INESSM Algiers, Algeria. His residency was at St. Joseph Hospital, University of Illinois at Chicago and his fellowships were at West Virginia University, the University of Birmingham at Alabama, the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and Houston Methodist Hospital.

His clinical interests include advanced heart failure, ventricular assisted devices, heart transplant, advanced cardiac imaging, complex stenting, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease and structural heart disease.

The Franciscan Health Heart Center Michigan City is located on the fourth floor of the Franciscan Medical Pavilion, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City. For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 878-8200.