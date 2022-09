The intersection of State Road 2 and U.S. 6 in LaPorte County will be closed for ongoing roundabout construction on or after Sept. 14.

It is expected to reopen by the first week of October.

To access both S.R. 2 and U.S. 6 during the closure, drivers should use the approved detour of U.S. 421, U.S. 30 and State Road 49, or seek an alternate route.