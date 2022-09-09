The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation on Thursday, to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”

The bill, supported by the entire Indiana House delegation, passed the House of Representatives last month and will now go to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

On August 3, Rep. Walorski died in a tragic car accident while traveling in Indiana’s second district. Rep. Walorski served on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs

Her work on behalf of veterans included helping to secure the new Mishawaka VA clinic, which opened in 2017.