In partnership with Indiana Operation Lifesaver, the South Shore Line will again be participating in National Rail Safety Week, taking place Sept. 19-23, in which their teams will continue to spread awareness of rail safety to the surrounding communities in which they operate.

During Rail Safety Week, SSL representatives will be present at Millennium Station and Sept. 21, at East Chicago throughout the morning commute educational materials about train and grade- crossing safety, answering any questions, and distributing listening to commuters’ safety concerns. The blitzes are part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior around trains and tracks.

The South Shore line says that, “Trespassing on railroad property is the leading cause of all rail-related deaths in the United States. It is critical that we continue to educate the public on the risks associated with trespassing near railroad tracks or disregarding laws that have been put in place for the safety of those on the train as well as those in our community,” commented Kristen Coslet, Director of Safety and Rules at the SSL. “Passenger rail service is a positive and safe means of transportation in our communities and for our riders. We will continue to do whatever it takes to better educate and enforce railway safety measures to avert and hopefully eliminate accidents along the railroad.”

Rail safety programs include free presentations by authorized volunteers in schools, civic, and community organizations, as well as specialized training for law enforcement, professional drivers, and emergency first responders.

The South Shore Line went on to say, “In our increasingly distracted society, people often wear headphones and drivers talk or text behind the wheel, making South Shore Line’s mission paramount in raising safety awareness. We provide the information they need to stay safe around railroad property and rights-of-way via our programs and by participating in national Rail Safety Week by conducting passenger station blitzes. Our programs and contact with our riders provide valuable facts about trains, illustrate how drivers can safely navigate highway-rail grade crossings, and reinforce that it’s illegal and unsafe to ever walk on or use railroad tracks for recreation. Our successful partnerships with rail safety advocates in the railroad industry and at the state, federal and local levels work to reduce collisions through education, enforcement, and engineering advancements.”

The SSL says these safety blitzes allow them to reach out to passengers directly to ensure that they understand the need to stay vigilant about safety around the railroad.