LaPorte County Parks has announced that the Pioneer Days Festival has been canceled.

They stated the following:

“Due to a seasonal staff shortage, we will not be hosting the annual Pioneer Days Festival Scheduled for September 24 and 25 at Creek Ridge County Park. The maintenance staff had major projects to complete this year at Bluhm County Park. Without the help from seasonal staff, they had to do the day-to-day maintenance and upkeep at all the parks while completing these major projects. They never complained and were able to keep all the parks maintained at a high level. By adding Pioneer Days to the schedule, it would stretch an already overtasked staff to overload mode. They wouldn’t complain but we have decided not to push our staff to these extremes. We look forward to the return of this festival in 2023.”