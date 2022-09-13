A traditional, yearly memorial the Duneland community has come to love and appreciate, has resumed its original format of placing 2977 small U.S. flags in the grassy area in front of the Chesterton High School Stadium along 11th St. in Chesterton. Each flag bears the name of a soul lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in the tragic attacks on America.

The tradition of placing the small flags in the ground was altered over the past two years, and was replaced with a large flag on the fence during the pandemic.

Each year since 2007, Chesterton High School students and staff members have continued the tradition the O’Keefe family began of placing 2977 small U.S. flags in the grassy area in front of the CHS Stadium.

This year’s 9/11 memorial will be displayed in front of the CHS Stadium through the end of the school day on Tuesday, Sept. 13.