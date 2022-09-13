Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has been recognized for its campus diversity and several undergraduate programs in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 annual Best Colleges rankings, released on Monday.

PNW is ranked in the top 20 of Midwest regional universities for campus ethnic diversity. Among only public institutions, PNW ranked third. Enrollment data shows PNW’s undergraduate population is over 25% Hispanic or Latino and almost 11% Black or African American. The U.S. News category shows the likelihood students attending a university or college will encounter other students from different ethnicities.

PNW is additionally ranked among Midwest regional universities for social mobility, which measures how well a university graduates Pell Grant recipients. PNW ranked 76 among these universities.

Highly ranked academic programs

PNW’s School of Engineering ranks 42nd nationally among engineering schools whose highest awarded degrees are bachelor’s or master’s. PNW moved up 11 spots from its place in the 2021-2022 rankings.

PNW’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program was included nationally among best undergraduate nursing programs. The university’s computer science program also was included nationally among best undergraduate computer science programs. This year’s rankings are the second and third consecutive times, respectively, that U.S. News & World Report has rated nursing and computer science programs.

Best Engineering Programs

U.S. News ranks undergraduate engineering programs accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET), a non-profit, non-governmental organization which accredits university and college engineering programs. The U.S. News rankings are based on surveyed deans and faculty members at peer institutions.

PNW earned a 3.2 peer assessment on a 5-point scale. The score was up from 2.9 in the 2021-2022 rankings. Other similarly rated institutions include Bradley University, Gonzaga University, Grand Valley State University and Loyola University Chicago.

Best Nursing Programs

U.S. News ranks BSN programs accredited by either the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Rankings are based on surveyed deans and faculty members at peer institutions. PNW earned a 3.2 peer assessment on a 5-point scale. Other similarly rated institutions include University of Arkansas, Ball State University, Western Michigan University and West Virginia University.

Best Regional Universities and Business Schools

PNW was ranked among the top Midwest regional universities, earning a 2.8 peer assessment on a 5-point scale. PNW was additionally recognized among the best public Midwest regional universities.

PNW’s College of Business was included again among top undergraduate business programs.

For the full U.S. News listings, please see www.usnews.com/colleges.