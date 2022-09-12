The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and van that left one person dead and three people injured Saturday.

At around 4:04 p.m. deputies responded to the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving a motorcycle and a van. The initial crash investigation determined that a 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 58-year-old Matthew W. Spicker of Valparaiso, was traveling westbound on U.S. 6. A 2013 Chrysler van driven by a 37 year-old Wanatah resident, along with two passengers was traveling southbound on U.S. 421.

Police say the motorcycle failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection. The motorcycle collided with the southbound van on the driver’s side rear sliding door.

Police say that southbound and northbound U.S. 421 traffic has the right of way and is not required to stop when traveling through the intersection.

Spicker was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment and later died of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the van along with the two passengers, were all injured and transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The crash investigation is ongoing.