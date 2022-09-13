Two Valparaiso High School students, Cameron Hosek and Katherine Stalmah, have been named to the Advisory Human Relations Council for the City of Valparaiso.

Mayor Matt Murphy stated, “We welcome Cameron and Katherine to the Council and thank them for sharing their time and insight as students at Valparaiso High School. When we conceived the Mayor’s Youth Council last year, we were looking to encourage more youth to become engaged in the community. It’s exciting to see the interest of these young leaders.” Both Hosek and Stalmah are graduates of the inaugural Mayor’s Youth Council.

Hosek will graduate from VHS in 2023. He is currently on the board of UNICEF, co president of the Spanish Club, and active with Viking Nation, the American Sign Language Club and Spanish Olympiad. He also works part time for Valpo Parks. He intends to study Spanish and medicine in college.

Stalmah will graduate from VHS in 2023. She is president of the Drama Club, and active with Natural Helpers, the Speech and Debate team, National Honor Society, the Alliance of Students Against Poverty and Hope Club, which provides peer tutoring. She plans to study human sciences in college.

The Advisory Human Relations Council advances and supports community inclusion, providing counsel and assistance to the mayor. Appointed by the mayor, the board may include up to four student, non-voting members, serving alongside representatives from the community, City of Valparaiso, Valparaiso Police Department and Valparaiso Community Schools. The board meets quarterly