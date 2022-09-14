The South Shore Line has given a new update on the South Shore Line Double Track NWI project:

GARY- MILLER STATION AREA

All buildings have been demolished for the construction of the station and parking lots in Miller. Work is underway at the new east lot. Parking is available but temporarily restricted while work near Miller Station progresses. Vehicular and pedestrian access from Melton Road (US 20) is closed, the driveway from Old US 12/Dunes Hwy will remain open with some lane restrictions until September 14, 2022. Construction activities may occur on the shoulder of Old US 12/Dunes Hwy.

Construction of the new Miller Station began in August at the southwest corner of Lake Street and Highway 12 (Dunes Hwy).

Tennessee and Ohio Streets in Gary closed on August 25, 2022 for a duration of 47 days. There is a multi-phased Maintenance of Traffic plan for this work. Click here for additional details.

NICTD’s Double Track Contract 3, awarded to Hasse Construction, includes construction of the new east parking lot site (east of McDonald’s). Construction of the new east lot began in March. NIPSCO is relocating utilities along Melton Rd.

In order to allow for construction of the new rail line, busing between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Ave. stations is currently in effect for passengers on all weekday and weekend trains. Gary Metro to Carroll Ave. bus service operates on the regular SSL train time schedule. Loop bus service is provided to Michigan City 11th St. (bus stop located @ 920 Franklin St.) and Beverly Shores Station. Loop buses do not operate on regular SSL train schedules. Please visit https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/news/item/395-long-term-busing-between-carroll-ave-dune-park-stations-effective-feb-28-2022 for the full loop bus schedule. Those passengers will be bused to either Dune Park or Carroll Ave., where they may board the next scheduled SSL train/bus. Bikes are prohibited from boarding between the South Bend Airport and East Chicago stations throughout the duration of busing.

Effective Sept. 15, 2022, Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be temporarily relocated to 6021 Melton Rd., Gary, IN. Due to construction, the existing Miller Station and parking lot will be temporarily inaccessible beginning Sept. 15.

INDOT’s US 20 Complete Streets Project in Gary:

This project is separate from Double Track. In Spring of 2022, INDOT began its “Complete Streets” project, which includes the reconstruction of Melton Rd east and west of Lake St. along with sidewalks and plantings. Any questions related to INDOT’s project should be directed to 855-463-6848.

PORTAGE/OGDEN DUNES STATION AREA

The Double Track project’s new Portage/Ogden Dunes South parking lot construction began in March 2022 with completion expected in September 2022. The new lot will remain closed until train service resumes.

DUNE PARK STATION AREA

Fiber work is underway adjacent to the Dune Park platforms.

Waverly Road is expected to be temporarily closed for 5 days September 12. Additional information will be provided soon.

DUNE ACRES AREA

Installation of multiple large and small culverts began in early March at locations mostly west of Beverly Shores (one is east of Beverly Shores). Residents can expect equipment moving and vehicles entering and leaving Route 12 and side roads throughout the culvert installations. Culvert work is expected to end in mid-September.

BEVERLY SHORES STATION AREA

Construction of the two new low-level platforms at Beverly Shores Station is expected to be complete by mid-September. Installation of large beams for the NICTD catenary system east and west of Broadway continues. Track, overhead wire and fiber work will be ongoing in the general area through mid-September.

TOWN OF PINES AREA

NICTD owns the property just west of County Line Road north of US 12 in the Town of Pines. NICTD’s Construction Management firm, WSP, has a construction office (trailer) at this location. Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture, the Double Track Project’s main contractor, also has various trailers onsite. The lot has been fenced by Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture. There are many vehicles coming and going from this property.

MICHIGAN CITY – 10TH AND 11TH STREET AREA

Track construction is underway at the east end of the Double Track project in Michigan City (Michigan Blvd is eastern project limit).

Construction on 11th Street began February 28, 2022, which included a full closure of 11th St itself that will run through mid-November 2022. Michigan City residents can expect north/south street closures that progress westward as construction advances, with signage indicating which streets will be closed and when. The site of the future 11th Street Station and Transit Oriented Development is the block bounded by 10th, 11th, Franklin, and Pine Streets. That block is currently fenced and portions of the sidewalk are closed to allow for continuing work.

For full details on the future road conditions after construction, click here.

Installation of the overhead catenary poles is in progress in the Right of Way south of 10th St.

The intersections at 11th and Franklin were converted from a stoplight to a stop sign configuration during construction. Construction on 10th Street will occur to the south of the existing roadway, where the two new tracks will be installed. At the completion of the work, the current tracks down 10th Street will be removed and the roadway repaired.

Willard Ave is closed from July 20 through September 22 to construct the new north track through this intersection.

Tennessee Street is scheduled to re-open on September 12.

Wabash Street closed on August 4 to construct the new north track through the intersection and is expected to re-open around September 27. Franklin Street and Washington Street remain open during the Wabash Street closure to provide north-south access across 11th Street. Road closure information will be updated as work progresses.