The La Porte County Health Department is sharing information on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, called Bivalent.

The health department says the vaccine is a new — authorized for use as a single booster dose — booster to individuals 18 years of age and older.

Appointments available on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the La Porte county health department La Porte office 809 State Street, Ste 401 A, La Porte, IN 46350, 219-326-6808 ext. 2200.

Appointments must be scheduled online at www.coronavirus.in.gov .